Bishop Kettler Adds Another Name to List of Clergy Abuse

ST. CLOUD -- The Diocese of St. Cloud has added another name to the list of clergy likely to have abused minors.

According to a news release Friday, Bishop Donald Kettler says Fr. Charles Meyer has been added to the list, after being notified by the Diocese of Bismark, North Dakota that Fr. Meyer was added to their list of "extern clergy with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor."

Meyer served in the Diocese of St. Cloud as chaplain of Memorial Hospital in Perham (1966-70) and pastor of St. Lawrence in Rush Lake (1966-85).

In line with practice, Bishop Kettler will hold a listening session in the near future at St. Lawrence in Rush City.

No reports of alleged abuse against Meyer have been made to the Diocese of St. Cloud. He died in 1997.

Bishop Kettler continues to encourage all victims of abuse to come forward.