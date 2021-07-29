The field is open Wednesday and Thursday July 28 and 29 specifically for those currently battling or who have battled cancer and for high risk individuals. The field will open to the general public Friday, July 30.

Charge up your camera battery and plan your next trip to Big Lake -- the Fish sunflower field is ready for visitors!

Fish Sunflowers made the announcement earlier this week on social media and by email. "The Big Lake field is about ready and is blooming! This field has a lot of meaning as it is dedicated to those who have battled with or have lost a loved one to cancer, specifically prostate cancer."

Big Lake's sunflower field was planted in collaboration with local business Lupulin Brewing Company whose co-owner and -founder Jeff Zierdt lost his brother Jonathan Zierdt to prostate cancer in 2019 at the age of 52. The plot of land where the field is located (just west of Lupulin Brewing Co. at the corner of Humboldt Drive and Eagle Lake Road across from the Caribou Cabin) is owned by Zierdt and his co-founder Matt Schiller and was donated by the pair to Fish Sunflowers beautify Big Lake and serve as a dedication to Jonathan and other cancer victims.

While the field (and all Fish sunflower fields) is free to visit, all monetary donations from the field will go towards the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund which was founded by Jonathan and his wife Ginger in 2017. In addition, Lupulin Brewing Co. is helping "spread the sunshine" with a line of exclusive "Spreading the Sunshine" t-shirts; a portion of proceeds go to Fish sunflowers to fund future fields. Lupulin Brewing Co. and Fish Sunflowers have also teamed up for a special sunflower seed tart wheat ale beer with honey appropriately named “Spread the Sunshine," which will be available in the taproom beginning August 11. One dollar from every pour and two dollars from every crowler sale will be donated to Fish Sunflowers.

Find a full list of this year's Fish sunflower field locations here.

