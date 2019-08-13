Big Lake Police Dept. Set Up Monitored Internet Purchase Area

Ever been in a situation where you were buying or selling something online, but didn't feel quite safe meeting a stranger? Police in Big Lake are looking to change that.

Posted on the City of Big Lake website:

With the rise of sales and trading through sites such as Craigslist and Facebook, the Big Lake Police Department wants to provide our residents a safe environment for these transactions to take place.

Their new safe exchange location is on Police Department grounds. There are two dedicated spots for people meeting up to do the exchange, marked by signs and brightly highlighted with green striping.There are surveillance cameras set up and the parking spots are in an area that law enforcement are frequently going in and out of. The spaces are available 24/7 for meeting and arranging exchanges.

The website goes on to say the overwhelming majority of Craigslist and Facebook sellers and users are trustworthy and mean well, but it is always a good idea to meet in a public place you feel safe and comfortable. They also suggest always telling someone where you are going and who you are meeting. And consider bringing a friend along with you.

For more safety tips, and to learn more about the internet purchase meet up spot in Big Lake, check out their website.