Big Lake Man Charged in Undercover Sex Sting Involving a Child

ST. CLOUD -- A Big Lake man is charged in Stearns County with trying to solicit a child to engage in sex acts. Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Ramacher is charged with three felonies related to using electronic communications in the crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force was working undercover Thursday, July 8 in an online chat room and posing as a 15-year-old St. Cloud girl.

Records show Ramacher made contact and said he was a 27-year-old man from Big Lake named Josh. He also allegedly asked, whom he thought was the 15-year-old girl, if she liked older guys.

Additional chats between Ramacher and the undercover officer referenced condoms, lubrication, and the fact Ramacher knew she was 15-years-old and he was "cool" with that. Ramacher allegedly said at one point that he was "down for anything and everything and that there were no limits for him".

Get our free mobile app

After agreeing to meet at a St. Cloud address, Ramacher allegedly sent the undercover officer lewd photos of himself.

On Friday, July 9, Ramacher was arrested at the date and location that had been agreed upon. He was booked into the Stearns County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.