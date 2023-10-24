Big Changes for Huntington Bank, Closing 11 Minnesota Locations

It's always fun to celebrate new business openings. But unfortunately these days it It seems like more things are closing than opening.

If you've been in Minnesota for a while, you probably remember TCF Bank. They had been around since the 1930's as Twin Cities Federal Savings and Loan and later as TCF.

In 2020 TCF merged with Huntington Bank and retained the Huntington name. Unfortunately now, Huntington Bank will be closing 11 locations at Twin Cities Cub Foods locations with all closing in 2024.

Photo by Unsplash Photo by Unsplash loading...

Huntington Bank had previously announced they would be consolidating 34 locations in 2024 and these 11 Twin City Cub Foods locations are part of that 34.

Get our free mobile app

Here is a list of the Cub Foods locations that will close:

5937 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis

12595 Central Ave NE, Blaine

10520 France Ave S, Bloomington

300 E Travelers Trail, Ste 1, Burnsville

12900 Riverdale Drive NW, Coon Rapids

1940 Cliff Lake Rd, Eagan

7850 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights

100 W County Rd B, Maplewood

2390 White Bear Ave, Maplewood

2021 S Robert St, West St. Paul

1059 Meadowlands Dr, White Bear Lake

From Bring Me The News, a statement from Huntington Bank spokesperson Kris Dahl:

We regularly review our distribution network (in-store and traditional) and make adjustments and improvements to ensure our mix of branches, ATMs and online and mobile banking continue to meet our customers’ evolving needs.

Dahl also pointed out that Huntington Bank is working to place affected employees in comparable roles. Huntington Bank also said that the ATM's at the affected locations will remain open.

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022