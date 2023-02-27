Long Standing Lake Mille Lacs Area Cafe Has Closed Its Doors For Good
For those that frequent the shores of Lake Mille Lacs, you probably have a breakfast or lunch spot that you go to. One of those cherished small-town cafes has closed its doors for good. I'm sad to say that the Country Corner Cafe closed for good on Sunday.
It's unclear what will happen with the business and/or building.
One would think that if the business lasted 20+ years, there would be a demand for that type of business, but maybe it was tough to staff it since the pandemic.
Either way, it's sad to see a long-standing business close it's doors, seemingly with so much local and community support when the announcement was made.
The Country Corner Cafe was one of those places where you could pull in and get a good meal for a fair price and no one ever seemed to leave hungry. And now sadly that's no longer an option in Isle for those passing through and for those who live there.
