Bernick’s Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

WAITE PARK -- The Bernick Family Foundation is now accepting applications for their annual round of grant funding.

The foundation's grant program, established in 1989, awards funds to nonprofits, schools or government entities with missions focused on either youth and education, or health and fitness.

Grants are awarded in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $40,000. Applicants must be located in communities served by Bernick’s: these include Waite Park, Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, and Willmar, along with Dresser, Wisconsin.

Last year, nine projects were awarded Bernick Family Foundation grants, including $10,000 for a high school mentoring program through the YES Network, and nearly $30,000 toward construction of the Sauk Centre Obstacle Challenge Playground.

The deadline to apply is August 31. Grants are distributed by the Central Minnesota Community Foundation. To learn more, visit CMCF's website.