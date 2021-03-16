Benton County Won’t Send Officers to Help Minneapolis

FOLEY -- Benton County will not be sending sheriff's deputies down to Minneapolis to help with security during the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

County commissioners cited a lack of support from citizens and concerns over the Minneapolis City Council's efforts to defund the police as reasons not to enter into a mutual aid agreement.

During the board of commissioners' meeting, Sheriff Troy Heck admitted the city of Minneapolis is making it hard to be their ally, but testified that the move would be to support the men and women on the front lines.

In the case of a state emergency, Sheriff Heck has the authority and discretion to send deputies to help with public safety if that declaration is made.