Benton County Seeks Input on Proposed Sales Tax for Roads

FOLEY -- Benton County is considering whether to join several other Minnesota counties in adopting a local option sales tax, and they want to hear from community members on the proposal.

Commissioners are considering a one-half-percent county sales tax to help pay for road construction projects.

There will be two open houses this month to share information and answer questions. The first open house will be at the Sauk Rapids Government Center Community Room Tuesday at 6:30. The second open house will be held in the Benton County Board Room in Foley Monday, April 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Commissioners want to explore whether adding the county-wide sales tax to help pay for unfunded road projects would allow them to reduce property taxes and possibly the wheelage tax.

Benton County currently collects a $20 wheelage tax when motorists renew their license tabs but do not have a local option sales tax in place.

County Administrator Monty Headley says of Benton County's 450 miles of roads, half don't qualify for state funding.