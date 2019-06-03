Benton County Moving Some Staff to East St. Cloud

FOLEY -- Benton County is looking at moving a number of their Human Services staff out of Foley and into east St. Cloud. Tuesday the Board of Commissioners will consider leasing space in the Eastgate complex on East St. Germain Street.

County Administrator Monty Headley says they've been looking for additional office space for about three years, due to the growing Human Services department.

He says it is a good fit because it brings the department closer to the population base in Benton County.

Proximity to clients, proximity to public transportation, it gives us the space we need now plus also possibly space to grow in the future. It looks like our plan at this point is to move about half of our income maintenance unit over there plus all of public health. That's the intention.

Headley says the east St. Cloud location will be able to help residents apply for public assistance, will have the WIC clinics, and some social workers will also be there.

Headley says it will take them several months to renovate the space before they can move in.

The board is looking at a five-year lease at a cost of about $100,000 a year. He says the board wasn't comfortable with building a new building.