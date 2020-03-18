Benton County Human Services Closing Public Access to Buildings

FOLEY -- Benton County will be closing public access to the Human Services facilities in Foley and East St. Cloud starting Thursday.

Officials says their facilities do not allow for proper social distancing practices recommended by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health.

The County will continue to provide services to clients over the phone. If it becomes necessary for a client to meet with a County worker, arrangements can be made by appointment only.

