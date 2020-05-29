Benton County Government Center in Foley Open to Walk-In Customers

FOLEY -- Certain departments withing the Benton County Government Center in Foley are open to walk-in customers as of Friday.

Open departments include the DMV, Driver's License center, Auditor-Treasurer's office, Department of Development, and the Land Services and Administration office.

These offices are operating with limited capacity, and customers may have to wait outdoors. Benton County officials recommend scheduling appointments for the DMV and Driver's License center by calling 320-968-5010.

Customers are encouraged to continue using the county's online service options.

The Department of Human Services, Courts and the Benton County Sheriff's Office lobby remain closed to walk-in customers.