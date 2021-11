FOLEY -- Benton County will be conducting maintenance on their non-emergency dispatch number Thursday morning.

From 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. the non-emergency line will be restricted to one line.

Callers may get a busy signal during high volume times.

9-1-1 will not be affected. Benton County is asking callers to be patient if they do not get through right away.

