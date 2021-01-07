Benton County Announces New Round of Shutdown Grants

FOLEY -- Benton County is set to disburse grants up to $10,000 to businesses, non-profits, or veteran service organizations that have been impacted by the shutdown.

Benton County is getting just over $787,000 from the state of Minnesota to help businesses and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benton County businesses that anticipate receiving a direct payment from the state or have received a previous grant from the county also qualify because this is a new round of grant money.

Applications will be taken until January 29th.