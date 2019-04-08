Benton County 2019 Road Construction

FOLEY -- Benton County motorists will need to detour around County Road 78 this summer.

Starting in early June, the road will be closed for a 5.5-mile stretch from northeast of Little Rock lake up to the Morrison County line. County Engineer Chris Byrd says it is a full reconstruction project that will close the road for the summer until early fall.

Byrd says the road will remain gravel through the winter and be paved in the spring of 2020.

Other projects include County Road 55 from Gordon's Bridge to County Road 2 in Rice, County Road 40 near Royalton, County Road 58 and County Road 22.

There are also several small pavement overlay projects scattered throughout the county.

For a complete list and further details, visit the Benton County road construction page .