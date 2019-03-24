Bennies Sweep Buena Vista

The College of St. Benedict softball team swept Buena Vista University on the road Saturday, extending their win streak to three games.

The Bennies took the first game 8-3. Through the first three innings, they shut out Buena Vista and scored 6 runs of their own. The Beavers finally got on the board at the bottom of the fourth and didn’t score again until the seventh. Meanwhile, CSB scored steadily until the end.

The second game was a little closer than the first, but not by much. The Bennies fell behind 1-0 briefly but quickly took a 2-1 lead. The fourth, fifth, and sixth innings were scoreless, but things got going again in the seventh. St. Ben’s scored six runs, and Buena Vista only answered with three. CSB won the contest 8-4.

Kate Deming led the team with four runs. Lauren Scheneman and Claire Boatman tallied three, Madison Mikolich scored two, and Mo Burns , Emilie Antony , Sheridan Glashan , and Olivia McCabe each added one.

The Bennies improve to 12-4 and will return home on Saturday, March 30th to kick-off MIAC play with a doubleheader against Macalester College. The games begin at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.