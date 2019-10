The College of St. Benedict soccer team got back in the win column with a shut out on the road against St. Mary’s University on Saturday.

Sophomore Roxy Veldman scored a goal in each half to give CSB the win. Goalkeepers Kayli Thulin and Paige Kahlmeyer combined for three saves.

The Bennies improve to 6-2-2 and 3-0-1 MIAC. They will return home on Saturday to host Gustavus Adolphus College at 3:30 p.m.