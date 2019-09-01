Bennies Earn a Split to Close Invitational

The College of St. Benedict volleyball team split their final two games at the Trinity National Invitational in San Antonio, Texas.

In the first matchup, St. Ben's took down the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor three sets to one. In game two, it was host Trinity University who handed the Bennies their first loss of the season 3-1.

Hunter Weiss led the team in kills with a total of 27 on the day. Madison Weiss racked up 12 blocks, and Katie Koch finished with 84 assists.

The Bennies are now 3-1 on the season. They will make a stop at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire on Wednesday before returning to St. Joseph for their home tournament.