Bennies Bounce UM-Morris in Home Opener

The College of St. Benedict volleyball team looked sharp to kick off their play in the CSB Volleyball Tournament on Friday.

The Bennies beat the Cougars in four sets, losing the first, and winning the following three.

Madison Weiss had 17 kills and nine blocks, Haley LaValle finished with 26 digs and two aces. Katie Koch added 43 assists.

The Bennies improve to 5-1. They will play two games on Saturday to close out the tournament. They face the University of Northwestern at noon and Concordia College at 2:00 p.m.