Belgrade Man Dies In Lake Henry Farm Accident
LAKE HENRY -- One person is dead after a farm accident near Lake Henry.
The incident happened at about 3:30 Friday afternoon on farm in the 34000 block of 260th Street.
Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says 31-year-old Ryan Klassen, of Belgrade, found 42-year-old James Logan, of Belgrade, pinned between a backhoe bucket and a utility trailer.
Logan was found unresponsive and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.