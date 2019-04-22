Belgrade Man Dies In Lake Henry Farm Accident

LAKE HENRY -- One person is dead after a farm accident near Lake Henry.

The incident happened at about 3:30 Friday afternoon on farm in the 34000 block of 260th Street.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says 31-year-old Ryan Klassen , of Belgrade, found 42-year-old James Logan , of Belgrade, pinned between a backhoe bucket and a utility trailer.

Logan was found unresponsive and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.