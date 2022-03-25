Belgrade Advances To Title Game in State Basketball Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- Belgrade-Brooten-Elrose has advanced to the championship game in the Class A State boys basketball tournament.

The Jaguars beat New Life Academy 55-53 Friday afternoon.

BBE will now play Saturday against defending state champions Hayfield High School, who beat Cherry 72-61.

In Class AA Annandale will face Caledonia in the semifinal rounds. The winner will advance to the state championship game.

Princeton will be playing for third place Saturday afternoon in the Class AAA against Mankato East.

 

