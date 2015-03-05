Behind the Scenes: Clearing The Way For Your Snowy Morning Commute [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- This week in our "Behind the Scenes" series on WJON, we clear the snowy streets with MnDot to make sure your drive to work is safe.

We often dread having to shovel our driveways when the snow falls, but that job is nothing compared to the miles of roads the Snow Plow operators have to clear.

Dan Meyers has been clearing the same stretch of highway for about four years and has seen every kind of snowy weather.

"I like it, it's exciting but some days it's really frustrating out here," says Meyers.

When the snow begins to fall about 22 drivers can be out clearing an average of 13 miles of road before the sun comes up, and they can't stop until the snow does.

"We are going to head to St. Augusta run over the ramps there and put some material down," says Meyers

He says they are always in constant communication with other drivers checking road conditions and making sure spots are hit, and adds that a plow driver can understand the roads better then us.

"Every driver really learns their roads and how to treat them, like here I'm going to put a little salt down on this ramp," says Meyers.

While the hours are early and the work seems endless Meyers says each driver takes pride in their work.

"When we are out here it's for a reason, we are not just out here driving around killing time," says Meyers.

So when you see one of them on the road make sure you slow down and give them space.