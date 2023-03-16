Becker Falls in Girls Basketball State Semifinals

Becker Falls in Girls Basketball State Semifinals

photo courtesy of Becker High School

Stewartville came from down 11 points at halftime to edge top seeded Becker 60-59 in the Class 3-A State Tournament Semifinals Thursday at Williams Arena.  Becker led 38-27 at halftime but were outscored by Stewartville 33-21 in the 2nd half.

Becker was led in scoring by Danielle Nuest with 19 points and Maren Westin with 15 points.  Becker falls to 26-4 on the season.  The Bulldogs will play for 3rd place at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia-St. Paul Saturday at 2 p.m.

 

