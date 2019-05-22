Avon, Sartell Tax Plans Tied Up in Legislative Tax Bill

ST. PAUL -- Two local cities are waiting to see what happens with the tax bill at the state legislature before they can move forward with plans to raise local taxes.

Avon wants to implement a half-cent sales tax to help pay for street improvements. It would be in place until the end of the year 2045, or until they collect $1.5 million, whichever comes first. Avon voters approved the plan by a 68 percent to 32 percent margin during the November election.

Sartell is considering creating a food and beverage tax for restaurants. The city would like to impose a tax of up to 1.5 percent with the additional revenue being used for recreational facilities. If the legislature approves the tax, the city council would only just begin to have the conversation, with a vote by the council possibly coming later this year.

City leaders from both Avon and Sartell say their tax increase proposals are tied to the tax bill, which the state legislature needs to agree on and then approve during a special session.