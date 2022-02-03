Avon Man in Hutchinson Area Plane Crash Has Died

HUTCHINSON -- The man that was piloting the small plane that crashed south of Hutchinson Monday has died.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Dr. Richard Jolkovsky of Avon, did not survive, due to injuries sustained in the accident.

The passenger, identified as 24-year-old Kyle Fiebelkorn of Saint Louis Park, is currently hospitalized, reportedly in stable condition.

The crash was reported at about 1:00 p.m. Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are continuing their investigation of the incident.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson.