Avoid The “Summer Slide” With Libraries Summer Reading Program

SUMMER READING PROGRAM GETTING READY TO KICK OFF IN JUNE

The Great River Regional Library system will begin its summer reading program on June 6th, and it will continue through the summer until Saturday, August 6th.

Any child ages 0 to 18 can participate in this program. To get started you can either go to your Apps and download the Beanstack App, or you can go to www.griver.beanstack.org to get started.

HOW TO GET STARTED

To participate, readers track their progress either on paper or in the Beanstack App, which you will return to your library at the end of the program, to be eligible to win a variety of prizes, to help encourage your child to read.

THE FOCUS THIS YEAR

This summer, the focus is on summer experiences like hiking, biking, campfire stories, nature programs, arts and crafts, music, and more. The program was created to simply help children of all ages to keep on reading, and avoid the summer slide, where students tend to forget everything they learned through the school year in their reading program. By continuing to read through the summer, they can keep those reading skills sharp, and learn even more about the world around them through fun reading through the summer. I always say it doesn't really matter what they read about. Maybe they love bugs, maybe it's skyscrapers. If you can find something they are interested in, then reading becomes a fun activity rather than a chore.

Don't forget those babies! They are learning by seeing, touching, and listening to your words. Find some books and read to those babies.

An interesting fact: Students that join a summer reading program through their public library scored higher on their reading achievement tests at the beginning of the next school year than those who did not.

Learn more about the program by going to griver.org.

