Avian Influenza Found in Stevens County, MN Goat

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A goat in Stevens County has tested positive for Avian Influenza, the first time the disease has been detected in another animal sharing a farmyard with poultry in the U.S.

Earlier this month, the farm owner notified the Minnesota Board of Animal Health of the unusual deaths of newly-born goats on the same farm that was the site of an avian influenza outbreak in February. The goats and poultry had access to the same space and shared a water source.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory tested the carcass, and the results were positive for Influenza A. Samples from adult goats were negative, and there haven’t been any deaths of young goats since March 11th.

State Veterinarian Dr. Brian Hoefs explains the importance of the discovery.

This finding is significant because, while the spring migration is definitely a higher-risk transmission period for poultry, it highlights the possibility of the virus infecting other animals on farms with multiple species. Thankfully, research to date has shown mammals appear to be dead-end hosts, which means they’re unlikely to spread HPAI further.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has quarantined all animals on the farm.

HOW CAN YOU PREVENT THE DISEASE?

The Minnesota Department of Health has detected Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza previously in dogs, cats, and skunks. This is the first case of naturally occurring HPAI in goats.

Officials say bio-security is the best defense against the spread of the disease. Measures include regular cleaning of equipment and housing, separating livestock from wild animals, and calling a veterinarian when animals appear sick.

To learn more about steps to prevent the spread of the disease, find the Minnesota Board of Animal Health’s website here.

THIS MONTH'S MOST READ NEWS:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public