Authorities Seek Cushing Burglary Suspect

CUSHING -- Authorities in Morrison County are looking for the suspect involved in a burglary Tuesday.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home on 260th Street, about a half-mile west of Cushing.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the burglary was interrupted by a neighbor, at which time the suspect left the scene. Larsen says several rare coins, including 1886 Morgan and Liberties Silver Dollars, Silver Rounds, Silver Quarters, Buffalo Head Nickels and half Dollar Kennedy's were taken from the home.

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 to 35-years-old, about 5' 11" tall, average build and kind of scruffy.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white 2000s 4-door Ford Taurus with Oregon license plates.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.