Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Burglary

GENOLA -- Authorities in Morrison County are asking for your help identifying the suspect involved in a burglary.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m. Sunday at the Pierz Co-op in Genola.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says surveillance video shows the man forced his way inside the business through a side entrance.

Authorities did not state if anything was taken from the business.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.