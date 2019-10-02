Authorities Searching for Man in Crow River

HUTCHINSON -- Authorities are searching for an elderly man that they say may have fallen into the Crow River Tuesday.

Hutchinson Police say the began searching for the man after he was reported missing. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Hutchinson Fire Department and Litchfield Rescue are conducting a search of the waterway.

More information is expected to be released later on Wednesday.

Thank you to KDUZ Radio in Hutchinson for this story.