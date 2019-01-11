Update: Suspect Was Searching for Closs When Arrested

BARRON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities in Wisconsin say they believe the man suspected of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs was out looking for her when he was arrested.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Friday that 21-year-old Jake Patterson wasn't at home when Jayme escaped Thursday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Patterson in his vehicle soon after Jayme turned up on a neighbor's doorstep near Gordon. He's also suspected of killing Jayme's parents in an October attack at the family's home near Barron, which is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Gordon.

Authorities say they have jailed Patterson on kidnapping and homicide charges in the October killing of a Wisconsin couple and abduction of their teen daughter.

Fitzgerald said Friday Patterson changed his physical appearance before the October attack and the abduction, including shaving his head to avoid leaving any hair behind.

He says investigators have no evidence that Patterson knew anyone at the Closs home or had contact with anyone there. And he says investigators don't believe there was a social media connection between Patterson and Jayme. He says investigators don't know how Patterson ``became aware of Jayme.''

Fitzgerald says Closs was medically cleared, is out of the hospital and is being interviewed by law enforcement.

On Thursday, Closs walked away from a cabin where she had been held. Patterson was arrested based on a description of his vehicle that Jayme was able to provide.

Jayme approached a woman out walking her dog in a neighborhood, who notified a neighbor who called 911.