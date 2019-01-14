Update: Suspect Chose Closs When He Saw her On Bus

BARRON, Wis. (AP) -- A criminal complaint says a Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs spotted her getting on a school bus one day and made up his mind to take her.

Jake Thomas Patterson was charged Monday with kidnapping and with killing Jayme's parents. The criminal complaint says Patterson told investigators he was driving to his job at a cheese factory one day near Almena, Wisconsin, when he stopped behind a school bus and watched Jayme get on.

The complaint quotes Patterson as saying when he saw Jayme, ``He knew that was the girl he was going to take.''

The complaint says Patterson went to the Closs home twice with the intent of taking Jayme but was unable to do so because too many people were around before he was able to kidnap her.

Closs has told police she tried to hide from the man accused of killing her parents and kidnapping her, but that he dragged her out of her home and threw her in the trunk of his vehicle.

The complaint states that Jayme and her mother hid in the bathroom as Patterson came to the front door. They heard a gunshot and knew Patterson had killed her father.

Patterson then broke down the bathroom door, shot her mother and taped Jayme's hands and ankles. He then dragged her to his car and threw her in the trunk.