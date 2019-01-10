Sheriff: Jayme Closs Has Been Found Alive

BARRON COUNTY, WISCONSIN -- On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Department that they had located Jayme Closs alive.

Shortly after this, a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case.

Official statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms that Barron County missing person JAYME CLOSS was located alive in the Town of Gordon in Douglas County at 4:43 p.m. and a suspect was taken into custody at 4:54 p.m., also in the Town of Gordon. Great job to the members of the DGSO who helped in locating Jayme and the citizen who phoned in the information.

No other details are available at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation.