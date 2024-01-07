Man Dies After ATV Falls Through Ice

CASS LAKE (WJON News) -- A man driving an ATV on the ice has died after the machine broke through thin ice.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Friday morning at about 11:15 a.m. on Pike Bay near Cass Lake.

Responders arrived on the scene and learned that a Polaris Ranger ATV had been traveling on the ice on Pike Bay when it broke through and went into the water.

An 82-year-old man from Bemidji was pulled from the water by witnesses who were fishing in the area. Lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated by individuals who were on the ice in the area.

Deputies arrived at the location, assisted in getting the individual to a safer area, and continued with lifesaving efforts. The victim was transported from the ice by airboat to an awaiting ambulance and transported to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital where lifesaving efforts were continued. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

An adult male passenger in the ATV also was in the water and was treated on the scene.

