Attend Today’s Free Community Dementia Panel From 9 – 11 AM

FREE COMMUNITY DEMENTIA EVENT TODAY

Today from 9 am to 11 am there is going to be a FREE Community Dementia Panel open to everyone who wants to come and learn more about ALZ, as well as to ask questions about it. Mask wearing will be optional, and everyone is invited to attend. There is no registration required.

The first 30 people in attendance will get a goody bag when they arrive. The Panel Event is happening at:

Holy Cross Lutheran Church

2555 Clearwater Road

St Cloud MN 56303

THE SPEAKERS OF TODAYS EVENT

There will be 9-panel members ready to answer your questions regarding the many forms of dementia and Alzheimers. The panel members include:

1. Thomas Travaglio, Home Watch CareGivers -St. Cloud ( Home Care services)

2. Cristina Rodriguez, Silver Lining Dementia- Sauk Rapids (Business provides community education, non-care respite social visits, dementia care consulting, caregiver support group service)

3. Ashley English, Fit Minds- Sauk Rapids (Business provides cognitive training)

4. Jennifer Wenner, Spot Rehabilitation - St. Cloud (Business provides, OT, PT, and cognitive testing)

5. Dr. Pat Zook, D-CAN, Dementia Resource Center- St. Cloud (Business provides community education, care consulting, dementia risk assessments, cognitive testing, caregiver support)

6. Paula Woischke, Whitney Senior Center - St. Cloud (Business provides community education, support group services)

7. Heather Anderson, Serenity Villiage- Avon (Memory Care Assisted Living)

8. Betty Voss, A Home For The Day, St. Cloud (Business provides adult day services)

9. Mary Bauer, Central Minnesota Council on Aging, St. Cloud (Business provides support services as well as detailed lists of senior, memory care facilities and services)

Get our free mobile app

ALZHEIMER'S & DEMENTIA

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and it's shocking to hear that there are approximately 100,000 Minnesotans living with some form of Alzheimer's or Dementia. If you think about those large numbers of people affected, you also have to think about the number of caregivers that are also being affected by those numbers, which if there was just one caregiver per person suffering from ALZ, that would be 200,000 people being affected by it.

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO