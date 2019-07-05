A’s Slam Twins 7-2

The Twins lost 7-2 at Oakland Thursday afternoon and Minnesota finishes the road trip 2-4. Oakland won 2 out of 3 against the Twins. The Twins yesterday took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with Oakland tying the game at 1 in the 4th inning. The Twins took a 2-1 lead in the 5th inning but Oakland responded with 2 runs in the 5th inning and and never trailed again. Marcus Semien hit a grand slam home run in the 8th inning blowing the game wide open.

Nelson Cruz went 3-5 with 2 runs scored, Ehire Adrianza had 2 hits and 1 RBI and Jonathan Schoop was 2-4. Jose Berrios threw 5 innings with 3 earned runs allowed. He takes the loss and drops to 8-5.

The Twins are 54-32 and lead the American League Central by 6 games over Cleveland. Cleveland won their 4th in a row in Kansas City. The Twins host Texas starting a 3-game series tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.