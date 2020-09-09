Souhan; Berrios Probably Still a Game 1 Starter [PODCAST]

The Twins split a doubleheader at St. Louis Tuesday winning 7-3 before losing 6-4. Jose Berrios allowed 3 earned runs in 5 innings to get the win in Game 1. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says if and when the Twins make the playoffs he'd still go with Jose Berrios as the Game 1 starter. He says it's a little tougher to choose a Game 2 starter but he's leaning toward Kenta Maeda followed by either Rich Hill or Michael Pineda.

The Vikings will open the season Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers. Jim says the young Viking cornerbacks will have their hands full with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and top receiver Davante Adams. Jim says the Vikings will need to focus on their pass rush against Rodgers. He says when the Vikings have had success against Rodgers in the past it's been when they've put pressure on him.

The NFL season starts 2020 season Thursday night when the Texans play the Chiefs. Jim says he loves watching great quarterback play and says the Patrick Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson match up should be great.