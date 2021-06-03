Arrest Made in Le Sauk Township Shooting

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in the shooting incident that happened in Le Sauk Township on May 25th.

On Thursday the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in rural Morrison County at 17589 Ranch Road in Leigh Township. A warrant had been issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Trenell Rogers of St. Cloud, for 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, and unlawful possession of a gun. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail.

Thirty-eight-year-old Chad Wenz of New London was also present during the search warrant and was arrested for a 5th degree-controlled substance crime and was taken to the Morrison County Jail. Wenz was present during the search warrant and was in possession of a suspected narcotic.

FIfty-seven-year-old Alex Mallet of Sartell was shot in the neck outside a home in the early morning hours of May 25th. Mallet was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries and was earlier listed in stable condition.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the initial investigation by the Sartell Police Department, St. Cloud Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Waite Park Police Department and the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (CM-VOTF).

Stearns County was assisted on the search warrant by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison County SWAT Team, members of CM-VOTF, the Pierz Police Department and Pierz Fire and Rescue.

