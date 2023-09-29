AROUND TOWN – This weekend’s events will keep you moving!
28th Annual Sherburne National Wildlife FestivalOak Savanna Learning Center
The 28th Annual Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge Wildlife Festival is Saturday, September 30th, at the Oak Savanna Learning Center in Zimmerman.
Join us for a free, family-friendly event featuring:
- Wildlife Discovery
- Live Animals
- Dip-Netting
- Inflatable BB Gun Range
- Eagle's Nest Nature Store
- Friends of Sherburne Silent Auction
- Food Trucks
- Open Refuge Service Roads
Rejoice Lutheran Church Fall FestivalRejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater
Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater is hosting a Lutefisk and Swedish Meatball Dinner and Fall Festival on Saturday, September 30th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dinner reservations are preferred: call 320-558-6851. Dinner seatings are at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Adults: $22
Children 11 and under: $10
