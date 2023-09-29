AROUND TOWN – This weekend’s events will keep you moving!

2

Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater is hosting a Lutefisk and Swedish Meatball Dinner and Fall Festival on Saturday, September 30th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dinner reservations are preferred: call 320-558-6851. Dinner seatings are at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Adults: $22

Children 11 and under: $10

