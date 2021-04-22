Armed Men Provide Security At Daunte Wright Funeral

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- More than a dozen men from a local security group, many with rifles, sidearms and wearing body armor, are watching over the funeral for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man killed last week in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

The men's patches identify them as members of the Minneapolis Freedom Fighters, a group of Black men formed last year to provide security in Minneapolis' largely Black north side neighborhoods during unrest following the death of George Floyd last year.

Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted two days ago of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Get our free mobile app