Are You Ready? St. Cloud’s Ross Dress For Less Sets Its Opening Date!

For people who are interested in when one of the newest stores in St. Cloud will open up the business's website has provided us that answer. Ross Dress for Less is scheduled to hold its grand opening on October 7th, according to the store's website.

According to the retailer's website:

Since 1982, our focus has been on bringing our customers a constant stream of high-quality department and specialty store brands at extraordinary savings (aka bargains) while providing an easy, fun and organized shopping experience. - Ross Dress For Less website

There is also a community aspect to the new business that is coming into town, the corporate website indicates that Ross has teamed up with local Boys and Girls Clubs, which seems like good news for the St. Cloud-area Boys and Girls Club.

Ross is committed to giving back to its local communities through partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). We are working together with a shared goal of helping children achieve academic success, build confidence and lead healthy lives. - Ross website

A call to the store asking about hours of operation was made and permanent stores hours haven't been set yet, traditionally the store will be open from 10am to 8:30pm with longer hours for Friday's and Saturdays.

The Ross Dress for Less store is taking over the vacant space in the same complex as Lunds & Byerly's, Planet Fitness, and Pawn America.

You can learn more about the business or past news about Ross coming to St. Cloud by heading here.

