How much have your grandparents done for you in your life? Both sets of my grandparents cared for me as a child, while my parents worked hard to provide for my brother and me. I learned so much from them; how to cook, how to clean, how to play Solitaire, Scrabble, and even how to read and write.

When I had children, my parents then also stepped up to the plate to do the same. They gave their time to help my kids study, make them afterschool snacks, and so much more.

I think about all of the wonderful seniors in my life that have made such a difference, and how awful it would be if they didn't have enough food to eat at this stage in their life! It is shocking to learn how much food insecurity there is for our area seniors here in central Minnesota.

HELP FIGHT SENIOR FOOD INSECURITY IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

You can help fight food insecurity here at home, by volunteering a few hours of your time to Catholic Charities, an organization in central Minnesota that feeds hungry seniors nutritious, healthy meals through their senior dining program. Catholic Charities serves everyone, no matter your religious beliefs.

They are currently in desperate need of volunteers to continue this work. There are many different things you could do, and it really doesn't take that much time out of your busy schedule. The volunteer opportunities that are available at senior dining sites include:

Preparing food in kitchens

Set up dining sites for meals

Serve meals to seniors

Clean up after meals

Volunteer Coordinator Annie Henriksen says, "Volunteers are critical to fulfilling the mission of Catholic Charities. We can't serve the central Minnesota community without them. I am thankful for each and every one of them; for the work they do and the hope they inspire."

HOW TO VOLUNTEER

To learn more about dining site volunteer opportunities, you can call Annie at 320.650.1645, or email Annie at: annie.henriksen@ccstcloud.org. you can also click HERE.

