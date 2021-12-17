Another St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Kidnapping, Park Rape

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced the second of three defendants convicted of raping a woman at a St. Cloud park last fall. The judge has sentenced 22-year-old Abdirahin Omar Ali to 30 years in prison.

A jury found Ali guilty on three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping in October. The jury also found the crimes were committed with aggravating factors such as the assault was committed by a group of three or more, the victim was subjected to threats of death and she was subjected to multiple forms of sexual assault.

The aggravating factors allowed for the 30-year prison term.

Twenty-three-year-old Mohamed Hassan Abdi waived his right to be tried before a jury and instead accepted a bench trial where a judge convicted him on the same charges earlier this week.

Abdi will be sentenced in February.

Twenty-five-year-old Sahal Abdi Hassan was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aiding and abetting 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The men kidnapped the woman in downtown St. Cloud in October 2020 and drove her to a park where she was raped.

