Another Minnesotan Going for Gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Another Minnesotan has a chance to win a gold medal at this year's Olympic Games.

Wrestler Gable Stevenson won all three of his matches on the day and outscored his opponents 23 to 0.

Getty Images

Stevenson will face Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the gold medal match in the 125-kilogram match. The match will take place on Friday at 4:15 a.m. central time.

Get our free mobile app

Petriashvili is the three-time World Champion. He won the bronze medal at the Olympics in Rio.

Getty Images

Stevenson won the 2021 NCAA championship earlier this year wrestling for the University of Minnesota.

He is a native of Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Meet the 10 MN Paralympic Athletes Competing in Tokyo This Summer