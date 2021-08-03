Here's a summary of the July 2021 high temperatures and rainfall data for Saint Cloud. While the Granite City saw plenty of above average temperatures, no records were set during the month of July.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warm & dry conditions to continue into August.

National Weather Service

2021 is shaping up to be one of the driest years on record in Saint Cloud. For rather summer months of June, July and August so far we've has just 3.46 inches of rain. That would be the driest ever recorded, but we still have a month left to add to that total.

With 75 percent of Minnesota now experiencing severe drought and 22 percent experiencing extreme drought, the state is in 'drought warning' phase. With this designation, the DNR and others are taking additional steps.

The Minnesota DNR is notifying public water suppliers that it is time to implement their water-use reduction actions. Residents and landowners should watch for communications from their municipal or public water supplier for details on local water use reduction actions and restrictions.

Minnesota DNR

Drought in Minnesota

According to the Minnesota Department ion Natural Resources, drought is defined as a period of abnormally dry and/or unusually hot weather sufficiently prolonged for the corresponding deficiency of water to cause a serious hydrologic imbalance.

When a serious hydrologic imbalance occurs, soil moisture reserves, groundwater supplies, lake levels and stream flows are negatively impacted. Water-dependent industries including agriculture, public utilities, forestry and tourism are profoundly affected.

