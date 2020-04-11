An Easter Snowstorm for Parts of Minnesota

UNDATED -- Rain will work into the southern part of the area Saturday night, then mix with and eventually change to snow as it spreads northeast across most of the area on Sunday.

Snow will continue into Sunday night over east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of the area for Sunday and Sunday night, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for far southwest Minnesota for late tonight and Sunday.

National Weather Service

There remains uncertainty on the track of the storm and where the heaviest snow will occur.

Accumulations along the axis of heaviest snow will likely range from 7-12”, with significantly less snow outside of that area.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app