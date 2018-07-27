American Legion Sub-State Results/Schedule

Thursday July 26 th

SAUK RAPIDS Post 254 7 WAITE PARK SILVER STARS Post 428 2

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the Silver Stars, backed by nine hits and a very good pitching performance. Tyler Hemker started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Hemker went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Trygve Hanson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Brady Posch went 1-for-4 with a big three run home run. Brady Pesta was credited with a RBI, he earned walk and he scored a run. Derek Durant went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cordell Lazer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tanner Andvik went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3.

The Silver Stars, Lukas Nyberg started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lukas Theisen threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Dalbec went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Noah Bissett had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Peyton Joos went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Bloomer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Isaac Benesh went 1-for-3 and Carter Rieland went 1-for-2.

FOLEY Post 298 3 SARTELL Post 277 0

The Foley Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Sartell Legion, backed by great defense and a very good pitching performance. The Foley Legion’s, Chris Plante started on the mound, he threw a complete game, to earned the win. He gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3 with a home run, estimated at about 380’. Eon VanWald went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and Mark Dierkes had a beautifully executed squeeze bunt for a huge RBI. Drew Beier earned a walk pair of walks, he had one stolen base and he scored one run, along with some sensational plays at shortstop. Andrew Murphy had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, Noah Novak was hit by a pitch and Mitch Peterson earned two stolen bases.

The Sartell Legion’s, Jake Schelonka started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dylan Notsch went 1-for-3, Gavin Linn earned a pair of walks and Carter Hemmesch was hit by a pitch

Today's Schedule

QUARTER FINAL GAME

SARTELL Post 277 6 SAUK RAPIDS Post 254 0

The Sartell Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Sauk Rapids Legion, backed by eight hits and a good pitching performance. Dylan Notsch started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hayden Roelofs threw 2/3 on an inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Jake Schelonka went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Dylan Notsch went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Riley Hartwig went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Gavin Linn went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Dylan DeZurik earned a walk and Jarron Walther earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Sauk Rapids Legion’s, Cole Fuecker started on the mound, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks and he surrendered five runs. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brad Posch went 1-for-3. Brady Pesta went 1-for-3 and Trygve Hanson went 1-for-2. Bjorn Hanson and Derek Durant both earned a walk.

Wednesday July 25 th

WAITE PARK SILVER STARS Post 428 6 ST. CLOUD CHUTES Post 76 1

The Silver Stars defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Chutes, backed by eight hits and a good pitching performance. Isaac Benesh started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tanner Blommer had a good game, he went

2-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Rieland went 2-for-3 with a double and he had a stolen base. Isaac Benesh went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Lukas Theisen earned three walks and he had a stolen base. Alec Dalbec went 1-for-1, Nick Gill had a stolen base and he scored a run, Peyton Joos and Sam Holthaus both scored runs and Lukas Nyberg had a stolen base.

The Chutes, Rudy Saurer started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Bautch went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk and Rudy Saurer went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Sam Schneider went 1-for-3 and Keenan Rajkowski went 1-for-1. Jackson Jangula had a stolen base and he scored a run and Sam Hanson earned a walk.