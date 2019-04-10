Albert Sentenced in St. Cloud Market Owner’s Murder

FOLEY -- A woman found guilty of murdering a St. Cloud man has been sentenced to 25 1/2 years in prison.

A Benton County jury in February, convicted 26-year-old Cheryl Albert on two counts of 2nd-degree murder in the 2015 killing of Keletigui Keita . One count of 3rd-degree murder was dismissed as a lesser-included offense.

According to Benton County Attorney Philip Miller , Albert will serve a minimum of 17 years in prison with one year and eight months credit for having already served that time in the county jail. She must also pay $7,500 to the Minnesota Victims' Reparations Board.

Court records show Albert was a prostitute who drugged, robbed and shot her victim at his east St. Cloud apartment.

Keita owned the Kilmandjaro Market in St. Cloud. Police found him dead of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on June 9th, 2015. His east St. Cloud apartment was missing several items including an iPhone, Apple computer, watches and coins.

Albert’s fingerprints were found on two glasses in the bedroom. At least one of the glasses contained the drug commonly known as Xanax.

The investigation into Keita's murder lasted two years and culminated with Albert's arrest at the Los Angeles Airport. She was extradited back to Minnesota to face the charges.