Albany Headed to Boys Basketball State Finals

photo courtesy of @AlbanyBoysBball

The 2nd seeded Albany Huskies defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79-64 Friday night in the Class 2-A boys basketball state tournament semifinals at Target Center.  The Huskies led 34-27 at halftime and never trailed in the 2nd half.

Tysen Gerads led Albany with 31 points, Sam Hondl added 14 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds and Zeke Austin added 12 points for the Huskies.

Albany improves to 31-1 and will play Minnehaha Academy for the Class 2-A State Championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.  Minnehaha Academy upset top seeded Holy Family Catholic 76-72 in overtime Friday night.

 

Filed Under: albany, Boys Basketball State Tournament
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, high school sports, Sports
