Albany, Cathedral Golfers in Contention at 6AA Meet

The boys and girls section 6-2-A meet at Blackberry Ridge took place with first round action Monday. Pequot Lakes leads on both the boys and girls sides entering today's final round.

Zac Kreuzer (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson)

In boys golf Pequot Lakes has a 1 shot lead over 2nd place Albany with Staples-Motley in 3rd place and Cathedral in 4th. Zac Kreuzer leads individually after shooting 2-under par. Joe Hoff of Albany is in 4th place at +3, Luke Ashbrook of Kimball and Vince Gebhardt of Cathedral are tied with 6th at +5.

In girls golf Pequot Lakes has a 13 shot lead over 2nd place Albany, Little Falls is in 3rd place and Cathedral is in 4th. Abby Turkowski of Little Falls is the leader at +5, Sophia Anderson of Albany is tied for 2nd at +7, Katelyn Lahr of Albany is in 5th place at +9, Avery Maus of Kimball is 10th place at +21 and Cathedral's Lexi Streit and Albany's Madi Ramler are tied for 14th at +22.

The final round of the Section 6-2-A meet is today.